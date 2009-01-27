Rakish Behavior

Housewares manufacturer and distributor Casabella hired Henderson, a product designer, to develop a clever take on the lawn rake. Henderson thought and raked, and in so doing realized that he had a peculiar habit of grabbing the wood stick down low—where head meets pole—turning the rake surface into a giant claw.



This stance is not comfy for the lower back or the hands, especially when using rakes with sharp edges. So Henderson designed a giant handle right at the face of the rake's head for easy scooping. It's quite pretty, too.



If only rakes shoveled snow.

