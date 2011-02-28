QuaDror Unveiled at Design Indaba

Impoverished townships line the highway between Cape Town's airport and the sleek convention center where Benshetrit first presented QuaDror. "If you're looking at the third world, and after a disaster in particular, one of the things available are materials. Improvisation exists the most in these places. If you can give them instruments versus a defined product, a tool, they have a better chance to use it in an innovative way."



QuaDror’s collapsibility lends itself to economical transportation. He says that 1750 housing relief kits can fit in a shipping container, and rounded out with local materials on arrival. "I never intended to come up with disaster relief," says Benshetrit. "It wasn't the goal. It just kind of happens that it lends itself to that."