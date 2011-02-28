QuaDror Unveiled at Design Indaba
Benshetrit didn't set out to reinvent the wheel—er, joint—when considering aesthetic solutions for interlocking corners. "I really wanted it to look super balanced and equal," he says. "It was just laying out a little experimentation: 'What if.' What if they have this strange cut and they sat next to each other. I started moving parts." After a soft demo, he made a wooden version in his studio to see what would happen when constructed out of more robust materials. "I fell in love with how they intersected. I just opened and closed, opened and closed, opened and closed." Take a closer look at Benshetrit's joint and its applications in the following video:
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!