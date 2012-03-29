PUTIKMADE Pottery
"The vessels are made by hand of black mountain clay and porcelain and thrown on the wheel, then high fired," says Vargas, who notes that PUTIKMADE is focusing on black mountain clay for its debut.
"Our inspiration has been the natural forms of plants. We recreate those organic shapes to make what we think is the perfect architecture for displaying a plant. For example, the hanging vessels are shaped like an opo squash that grows in my cofounder Jennifer Friend's mom's garden. We love plants and we think a simple vessel can beautifully punctuate their space indoors or out in a garden."
Work as a potter is new to Vargas, who cites Friend's expertise as invaluable. "We talk about design, look at plants and materials, sketch out a design and she refines it and makes it," Vargas says. "I handle the business end of things and assist her in any part of the making process."
Though it's too early to tell if the friends of 26 years will hit big with their collection of ceramics, those who dig this earthy vibe and appreciate the company's made-in-L.A. manufacturing will find plenty to like.