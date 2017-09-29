An Expanded Monograph Looks Back on the Life and Career of Modern Master Jean Prouvé

"Jean Prouvé was a man of instinct—he was neither an architect nor an engineer, but as Le Corbusier said of him, he could be both at the same time," writes design historian Raymond Guidot in Jean Prouvé, a new monograph about the French master published by Galerie Patrick Seguin. Lovingly detailed over 750 pages, the double volume is an enriched version of the one published in 2007 and features scores of photographs and drawings. Also included are remembrances by his daughter, Catherine Prouvé, and essays by Guidot, architecture historian Catherine Coley, and Pritzker Prize–winning architects Renzo Piano and Jean Nouvel.