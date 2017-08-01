Dwell Professionals of the Month: July

Congratulations to our winners for the month of July.

1. Kevin B Howard Architects From the architect: "KBHA is a full-service design and build firm, with the goal of improving human comfort and creating an incredible experience of living at home in the desert. We specialize in custom desert homes, from architecture and construction to the final details of the interiors."

Project Name: Sabino Canyon Home Photo Categories:

2. Open Studio Pty Ltd Architecture From the architect: "Open Studio is an ideas-based architectural practice that was established in Melbourne in 2005, focusing on contemporary issues of habitation and work environments. The practice is dedicated to providing flexible, durable, and non-figurative architecture."

3. Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio From the architect: "Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio is a multidisciplinary creative atelier that integrates architecture, interior environments, and brand direction. We've worked with a variety of local, national, and international clients in the areas of retail, hospitality, residential, medical, and exhibition design. Our love for design, craft, and tailored spaces led us to establish a practice that allows our journey to be both creative and vital."

Project Name: Skyshark

4. ZeroEnergy Design From the architect: "ZeroEnergy Design creates innovative and environmentally sensible homes. Our multidisciplinary team of architecture, engineering, and business professionals takes a calculated approach to modern green design and sustainability. The consistent result is a beautiful, high-performance home that holistically matches the owner’s lifestyle, aesthetic desires, and environmental ideology."

Project Name: Truro Beach House

5. patrick perez/designpad architecture From the architect: "Led by Patrick Perez and Amelia Driscoll, we are a small firm with over 19 years of experience working throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, from Portola Valley to Healdsburg and places in between. We specialize on reimagining and creating single and multi-family residential and commercial TI projects."

Project Name: 27th Street - Noe Valley