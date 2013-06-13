Promo Daily: Peter Rad

I do still read paper books, and I'll use a reciept or cat hair as a book mark. Peter Rad has helped me out with this problem by having his promotional photography piece in the form of a bookmark. It's simple, has one action ("is that REAL?") shot with only his website and his representation agency, Brite Productions. I was already familiar with his work, but now I'll stare at his art on the bus commute on the way to and from the office which is such a brilliant move on his part.