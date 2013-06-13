Promo Daily: Peter Rad
View Photos

Promo Daily: Peter Rad

Add to
Like
Share
By Anna Goldwater Alexander
In this installment of Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love: Peter Rad

I do still read paper books, and I'll use a reciept or cat hair as a book mark.  Peter Rad has helped me out with this problem by having his promotional photography piece in the form of a bookmark.  It's simple, has one action ("is that REAL?") shot with only his website and his representation agency, Brite Productions.  I was already familiar with his work, but now I'll stare at his art on the bus commute on the way to and from the office which is such a brilliant move on his part.

Promo Daily: Peter Rad - Photo 1 of 1 -

Today's Photography Promo Daily is a brilliant bookmark of Peter Rad's, based in Brooklyn and represented by Brite Productions.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample