Promo Daily: Jill Paider

Los Angeles based photographer Jill Paider is very responsible with her promos. She updates them frequently and writes me separately to let me know that she has a new one coming out, which is a lovely juxtaposition to using an automatic promo-sender-outer system. Her name is simple on the top and then a BAM! image letting me know that she is a kick butt interior photographer, which made me click on it so I can further check out her awesomeness on her site. I ask myself, "Are her exteriors & detail shots just as fantastic?" They certainly are.