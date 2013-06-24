Promo Daily: Damon Casarez

You should hear us squeal with joy when we are sent an actual print from a photographer. It is a wonderful gesture and something we always, always appreciate. Photographer Damon Casarez definitely caught my attention with this wonderful print of an extremely well manicured tree. On the back of the print, he tacked on his business card and a personal note "just saying hello." It was a lovely piece of mail to receive and is now displayed on my desk always reminding me of his work and to check in with him about his where abouts.