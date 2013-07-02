Promo Daily: Anna Wolf

This is a great example of a promotional piece where the photographer paid careful attention to detail. Anna Wolf created this beautiful 22-paged small book of her images with a blue string sewn binding. The first thing that jumped out at me was the way the binding and its texture worked perfectly with the image on the cover. The texture of the binding mirrors the texture of the shirt in the image. The color palette is also quite pleasing to the eye, and the card with her name on it can be removed so you can see the image with no obstructions (nice touch). Flipping through the book is a lovely experience. The layouts of the pages go from full spreads to a mix of small images. The variation is nice, and the image combinations thoughtfully chosen. You truly get a sense of Anna's style and can see her consistancy throughout the book.