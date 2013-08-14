Promo Daily: Andrew Kenney & Jake Jones

Andrew Kenney and Jake Jones, both NYC-based photographers, planned and completed "Going Nowhere" back in the summer of 2012. They used this epic road trip project as a wonderful way to not only create new bodies of work, but to also promote themselves. Once I started receiving their postcards that they self-printed on the road from each state, I always looked forward to the next. The postcards were beautiful. The images focused largely on landscape, sctructures, and interesting moments. The guys also created a website that tracked their whereabouts and had more images from the trip. I found my self consistently going to their site after receiving a postcard so I could view more images from that specific state. This project was a great way to stay on our radar. Not only were the photos beautiful and interesting, but we were reminded all the time that they were on the road and if we needed anything photographed in any of the states they were headed to, they were our guys. This made for an extremely successful promo. I also think it says something that this trip happened a year ago, and I STILL have my collection of postcards right by my desk for viewing. When is the next road trip?