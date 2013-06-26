View Photos
Promo Daily: Andrea Chu
By Julia Sabot –
In this installment of Photographer's Promotional Pieces We Love and Why: Andrea Chu
Here is another example of a classic one image promo postcard that works wonderfully. Photographer Andrea Chu shows us that not only does she know how to pick the right photo for her promo, but that she takes chances with composition and depth of field. From this single image we learn that Chu will give you more then just a straight on "safe shot". She has a strong eye and is confident with her style. We learn all of that from this one, beautiful image, and it leaves us wanting to see more.
