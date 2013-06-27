Promo Daily: Aaron Fallon

FALLON.

That's all he really ever needs to put on his promo card. That's all I've been seeing for YEARS taking over my inbox busting out the 137 point all capitals red font power. I know his name is Aaron, but I shall call him Fallon. OWN it, I say, because it works. Aaron Fallon is a Venice, California photographer focusing on portraits, mainly celebrity, and represented by Greenhouse. This promo accentuates his studio capabilities with one select from his portrait library. I know that he also shoots environmental portraits as well; I see his name in magazines everywhere. In fact, I checked out his website (even his intro graphics on his website is just FALLON) and little did I know that he also shoots lifestyle/entertaining/travel goodness, but keeps to his style and doesn't get too gushy with it.