Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines
View Photos

Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines

Add to
Like
Share
By Megan Hamaker
Look out modern world, there's a new wine in town. Jay Levy, a venture capitalist, and Greg Scheinfeld, formerly a Wall Street financier turned winemaker, have announced the launch of Uproot Wines, a modern, innovative, and unique wine brand that hopes to take the community of globally-minded, tech-savvy wine drinkers by storm through a new approach to wine, where "cutting-edge branding meets traditional winemaking."

While we're sure the wine, sourced from top sustainably-farmed vineyards throughout California, is quaffable, it's Uproot's clever color-based visual identity system that provides a way to see the wine’s flavor profile directly on the front label of the bottle that caught our attention.

Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines - Photo 1 of 3 -

Uproot Wine

Uproot Wines uses a color bar to visually represent its sustainably-farmed Sauvignon Blanc’s tasting notes on the label, which makes it easier to identify tasting notes. $42

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines - Photo 2 of 3 -

With this modern approach to wine labeling, Uproot has created a first-of-its-kind color bar, which serves as a visual representation of the wine’s tasting notes on the label, offering a guide to the flavors and aromas to be found in the bottle. While the label will change with each vintage according to the wine’s flavor profile, the design will retain the brand-specific color bars and overall aesthetic.

Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines - Photo 3 of 3 -

Uproot Wines is currently available for purchase via direct sales through its website, DrinkUproot.