Product Spotlight: Uproot Wines

While we're sure the wine, sourced from top sustainably-farmed vineyards throughout California, is quaffable, it's Uproot's clever color-based visual identity system that provides a way to see the wine’s flavor profile directly on the front label of the bottle that caught our attention.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

With this modern approach to wine labeling, Uproot has created a first-of-its-kind color bar, which serves as a visual representation of the wine’s tasting notes on the label, offering a guide to the flavors and aromas to be found in the bottle. While the label will change with each vintage according to the wine’s flavor profile, the design will retain the brand-specific color bars and overall aesthetic.



