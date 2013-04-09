Product Spotlight: Soma Water

Designed by David Beeman, one of the top water filtration experts, with over 30 years of experience creating water formulas for Starbucks, Peet's, and other global brands, the Soma Water filter is 100% compostable and made from all-natural Malaysian coconut shells, vegan silk, and food-based PLA plastic. We especially love the sleek minimal design of the glass carafe and the beveled edge for drip-free pouring.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

At Dwell, sustainability is very important to us so we appreciate that even the packaging for the Soma Water Filter is sustainable and that by using a water filtration system like Soma we can help to cut down on the nearly 38 billion water bottles that are discarded annually.