Product Spotlight: Soma Water

By Megan Hamaker
Bulky plastic pitchers. Little black flakes of charcoal in the water. Remembering to change the filter on time. Surely there's a better (read: stylish, sustainable) way to enjoy crisp, clean, filtered water? Enter Soma Water, makers of the beautiful glass carafe and 100% compostable coconut-based water filter, delivered right to your door via subscription service so you'll always replace the filter on time.

Designed by David Beeman, one of the top water filtration experts, with over 30 years of experience creating water formulas for Starbucks, Peet's, and other global brands, the Soma Water filter is 100% compostable and made from all-natural Malaysian coconut shells, vegan silk, and food-based PLA plastic. We especially love the sleek minimal design of the glass carafe and the beveled edge for drip-free pouring.

At Dwell, sustainability is very important to us so we appreciate that even the packaging for the Soma Water Filter is sustainable and that by using a water filtration system like Soma we can help to cut down on the nearly 38 billion water bottles that are discarded annually.