Product Spotlight: Sketchbooks by Makr

By Eujin Rhee –
A good sketchbook journal is always by your side, ready to take any notes and documentations of all sorts. Ready to set all hearts aflutter, Florida-based Makr Carry Goods has just released their soon to be must-haves into the wild today.
Available for pre-order at $38 each here.