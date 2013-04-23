Product Spotlight: Sketchbooks by Makr

A good sketchbook journal is always by your side, ready to take any notes and documentations of all sorts. Ready to set all hearts aflutter, Florida-based Makr Carry Goods has just released their soon to be must-haves into the wild today.

Pencil, pen, Makr's holder of thoughts will take anything. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample A terra cotta version jives beautifully with the Heather A-Strap Tote. The company's embossed logo discreetly lounges in the back. The durable, water-resistant covered book with an elastic closure comes in six colors: pale gray, clay, slate, terra cotta, hunter, and oxford. Available for pre-order at $38 each here.