Product Spotlight: Hammer Time Clock
By Eujin Rhee –
What time is it? Hammer Time! Keep your dates in check with the Hammer Time Clock by Brooklyn-based designer Paul Loebach.
This decidely minimal timekeeper has a smooth aluminum base and thick metallic handles and mounting hardware.
Mount the clock with the giant nail on the 12 O'Clock spot.
Available for $100-200 in four different colors.