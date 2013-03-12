Product Spotlight: Hammer Time Clock
Product Spotlight: Hammer Time Clock

By Eujin Rhee
What time is it? Hammer Time! Keep your dates in check with the Hammer Time Clock by Brooklyn-based designer Paul Loebach.

This decidely minimal timekeeper has a smooth aluminum base and thick metallic handles and mounting hardware.

Mount the clock with the giant nail on the 12 O'Clock spot.

Available for $100-200 in four different colors.

