Product Spotlight: A-Frames by Chiaozza
By Eujin Rhee
Inspired by a Danish folk design, Brooklyn-based Chiaozza's hand-cut geometrical A-Frame shelves not only house various keepsakes and objects, but can proudly stand on its own as a sculptural wall piece.
Using simple wooden joinery, the A-Frame can easily be taken apart and transported anywhere. Shelves are brightly coated with a matte acrylic paint and various oil-based wood stains.
To purchase, visit their online shop!