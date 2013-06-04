Product of the Day: MANUAL Coffee Maker Nº1

Unlike other pour-over coffee makers for which you have to get all the pieces together and set up, this beauty is is designed to be left out on a counter for fast access, less set up, and a clean, simple aesthetic.

The glass construction allows full visibility of the process instead of precious measuring or guessing before you overflow your cup. The "double-wall" design retains more heat to help maintain ideal extraction temperatures, which any barista will tell you is paramount for the perfect cup.

Unlike other pour-over coffee makers for which you have to get all the pieces together and set up, the MANUAL by designer Craighton Berman is designed to be left out on a counter for fast access, less set up, and a clean, simple aesthetic (price TBA).

They have also designed the MANUAL to have a slower extraction speed in order for the grinds to be in contact with the water for a longer time—like that of an immersion method, such as a French press—to allow for the grinds to fully bloom.

We already have a spot all picked out in the Dwell kitchen.