Private Workspace Incorporates Clusters of Office Pendant Lighting



Located in downtown Budapest, this private office designed by YOD Design Group provides the functionality of a workspace and the comfortability of home. Intended for a director and his assistant, the office doubles as a place where the business partners can unwind at the end of a hard day. The overall design elements are decadent, with rich tones and ornate patterns prominently featured. Niche office pendant lighting contributes to the mood of this professional yet casual environment by casting a warm glow throughout the interior.

In the main office, clusters of Pharos pendants in Gray glass adorn the director's desk and a conference table. United by a glass wall, the assistant's office incorporates another grouping of Gray pendants over a table. Our luxurious Gray glass complements the black patterned ceiling from which our pendants hang as well as the dark furniture. The soft light emitted from our modern pendants adds to the refined yet casual aesthetic.