Preview "The Modern Family" Video

By Jaime Gillin
If you've enjoyed our previous videos—including behind-the-scenes looks at unconventional residences in New York City and San Francisco and our recent spotlight on the preservation of a railway depot in small-town Iowa—then be sure to check dwell.com on September 12, when we'll unveil our latest video, Part One in our new two-part series "The Modern Family," sponsored by Mercedes-Benz.

In this video, we'll meet Sarah and Jason Yee and their two young boys, Mercer and Hayes, and see their beautiful modern house in a nature preserve in Carmel, California, designed by Lake Flato Architects.

The Yees live in a nature preserve in Carmel, California, in a home designed by Lake Flato Architects. Here's a glimpse at their idyllic surroundings.

The house, a series of low, interconnected structures with an easy indoor-outdoor flow, is ideal for the Yees, a family that values clean, modern design; materials that can withstand the wear and rigors of two boisterous young children; and raising their kids with a strong connection to nature.

The Yee boys put their family's sofa (and concrete floors, and kitchen countertops) to the durability test daily.

Through interviews and footage focusing on the back-story of the design process; the resulting architecture; and the personal, comfortable way the family inhabits their space, you'll learn how one California couple forged a unique, kid-friendly home without sacrificing good design.

The house has a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces where the family can hang out, including a soaring kitchen and, through a big glass-walled door, an outdoor dining pavilion shaded by a vine-covered arbor.

The house has a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces where the family can hang out, including a soaring kitchen and, through a big glass-walled door, an outdoor dining pavilion shaded by a vine-covered arbor.

