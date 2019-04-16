Preview the Key Design Topics of Dwell on Design Los Angeles 2015

​Dwell on Design has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings in San Francisco in 2005. One decade and several cities and venues later, the largest design show in the United States, drawing more than 31,000 visitors annually, takes over the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. During the weekend of May 29–31, 2015, on a show floor encompassing 240,000 square feet, Dwell will host architecture, design, landscape, and building industry leaders for three days of discussions centering on four key concepts influencing the way we live in the modern world.