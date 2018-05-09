8 Rooms From the San Francisco Decorator Showcase That Won Us Over

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is widely considered to be the West Coast’s premier design show house event, renowned for featuring the work of the region’s top interior and landscape designers. Each year, every room in the chosen residence is completely transformed by top designers.



Built in 1930 by architect George McCrea, the sophisticated three-level home used in this year's showcase is open to the public starting on April 28th through May 28th. Take a peek at some of our favorite highlights below.