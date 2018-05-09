Subscribe to Dwell+
8 Rooms From the San Francisco Decorator Showcase That Won Us Over
8 Rooms From the San Francisco Decorator Showcase That Won Us Over

By Samantha Daly
Always a feast for the eyes, the 41st annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase in the Marina District is no exception with an abundance of color and midcentury influences.

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is widely considered to be the West Coast’s premier design show house event, renowned for featuring the work of the region’s top interior and landscape designers. Each year, every room in the chosen residence is completely transformed by top designers.

Built in 1930 by architect George McCrea, the sophisticated three-level home used in this year's showcase is open to the public starting on April 28th through May 28th. Take a peek at some of our favorite highlights below.

Inspired by the glinting waters of the San Francisco Bay, a shimmering entrance by Molie Malone greets you as you enter the Marina home. Light bounces off the gold tones in the silk-lined walls with the intention to "invite you not just to come inside the front door, but to come in and fully explore."

The interior designer of the kitchen and breakfast nook, Ian Stallings, was inspired by the movies. "This house inspired me to think of 1930s screwball romantic comedies," he says. "Something rarely seen in such films are kitchens, so I thought for the back of the house I would turn up the Technicolor and trade it in for contemporary digital cinema. If this room was a movie, it would be Rated G, but this is interior design so I thought it should be Rated IS, for Ian Stallings."

Inspired by a recent trip to the ancient Roman villa and seaside refuge of Pompeii, Italy, this bedroom by Kari McIntosh Design serves as a tranquil retreat for special guests of the home. Soothing neutral tones—ivory walls and cream bedding—are juxtaposed with a dramatic red Venetian plaster ceiling. Tucked inside the closet is the "Lararia," a lavish fresco with vibrant imagery of trees and snakes, believed by Romans to bring abundance and good fortune.

Decorative artist Willem Racké worked with Susan Chastain to create this vibrant tangerine lounge. The two main walls of the small room were painted to give the illusion of looking into infinity. A high-gloss, orange lacquer covers the ceiling. 

Designer Melanie Coddington of Coddington Design tranformed the family room into her "Unapologetically Pink Rosé Lounge." Inspired by edginess and fueled by French rosé wine, the lounge is modern, opulent, and without a doubt, unapologetically pink. The lounge revolves around a geometric marble and walnut cocktail table with brass inlaid rings to mimic wine stains. Nearby sits a midcentury-style gondola sofa with custom fabric and a classic American 1950s swivel chair.

September Studio's Heather Deragon designed this tranquil bedroom as a place to "slow down and embrace quietude." The occupant is meant to be a place to "reflect, set intentions, and find serenity in a chaotic world. Surrounded by materials that offer warmth and comfort, she’s able to find harmony in the stillness this room provides."

Jeff Schlarb calls the master bedroom "Ten Thousand Dreams" for its ability to "allow dreams to flourish. For this room we aimed to create a retreat in the home—a space for romance, abundance and comfort."

Aptly named "A Day In Her Shoes," Gretchen Murdock (of Modtage Design)'s vintage-meets-modern styling room is "inspired by the past, enchanted with the present–a room that blends the vintage treasures of days gone by with the fresh allure of days to come. The open wardrobe transforms her clothing and accessories into an exhibit, beautifully displaying each element of her wardrobe." In choosing pieces to outfit the room, the interior designer focused on sourcing from sustainable, local, and female-led businesses.

The 2018 San Francisco Decorator Showcase will be held at 465 Marina Boulevard from April 28–May 28, 2018.

Tickets run from $35 to $40 and support the San Francisco University High School financial aid program.

