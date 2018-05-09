8 Rooms From the San Francisco Decorator Showcase That Won Us Over
The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is widely considered to be the West Coast’s premier design show house event, renowned for featuring the work of the region’s top interior and landscape designers. Each year, every room in the chosen residence is completely transformed by top designers.
Built in 1930 by architect George McCrea, the sophisticated three-level home used in this year's showcase is open to the public starting on April 28th through May 28th. Take a peek at some of our favorite highlights below.
The 2018 San Francisco Decorator Showcase will be held at 465 Marina Boulevard from April 28–May 28, 2018.
Tickets run from $35 to $40 and support the San Francisco University High School financial aid program.
Where to Stay in San Francisco
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample