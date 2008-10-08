Prefab Treehouses





A collaborative effort between "an architect, a landscape architect, an arbologist, and a craftsman", German company Baumraum design natural, modern treehouses. Built predominantly with larch and Douglas pine, the pieces are prefabricated and then brought together on site.



What takes these treehouses completely over the top is that the "treespaces can be outfitted with sitting and sleeping benches, storage spaces, a mini-kitchen, heating, glass windows, lighting, as well as a sound system for multimedia", making your treehouse the coolest one on the block.



Images via gliving.