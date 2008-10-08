View Photos
Prefab Treehouses
By Laure Joliet –
Who didn't want a tree house growing up? Well now you can either live vicariously through your kids or indulge in the greatest mid life crisis ever. Or, in a few cases, downsize to a really sweet treehouse until this whole economic downturn thing blows over. A bunch of new lines of sleek, modern treehouses put living in the trees back at the top of the page:
A collaborative effort between "an architect, a landscape architect, an arbologist, and a craftsman", German company Baumraum design natural, modern treehouses. Built predominantly with larch and Douglas pine, the pieces are prefabricated and then brought together on site.
What takes these treehouses completely over the top is that the "treespaces can be outfitted with sitting and sleeping benches, storage spaces, a mini-kitchen, heating, glass windows, lighting, as well as a sound system for multimedia", making your treehouse the coolest one on the block.
