Prefab Jazz

During rehearsals I had always noticed that the acoustics were good. I also have an excellent six-foot Steinway grand piano there. I recorded some short television cues in the house. The decision to record an album evolved organically out of our experience with these sessions.

Do you think Langworthy had acoustics in mind when he designed the space?



He's definitely a jazz fan, but I'm pretty sure he did not think of the acoustics in his original design. His interest was more architectural. I think he was primarily concerned with designing good homes for the largest number of people possible.

What about the space gives it the quality that you like in your recordings?



The redwood has a particular warmth that definitely comes through on tape. Also because we're working here, the atmosphere is very relaxed. As a result, the trio has the space and time to be creative. Each album has been recorded direct to 2-track Stereo and since there is no mixing involved the whole thing goes directly to the mastering engineer (Mark Wilder at Sony Studios in New York City). He puts on a few finishing touches but the overall process is fairly straightforward.