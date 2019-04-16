Prefab for Humanity
Dwell Magazine + Prefab Homes

Prefab for Humanity

By Caroline Tiger
In inner-city Baltimore, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake paves a path to affordable prefab.

Architect Edward Paul Haladay is one of those people who retires and immediately starts looking for work. Soon after closing the door on a practice heavy on Caribbean resorts, the Baltimore, Maryland, resident walked into Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake’s office in 2008 to start volunteering. The local affiliate had just bought a vacant lot in McElderry Park, where nearly 40 percent of families live below the poverty line.

