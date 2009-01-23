Postcards from the Edge of Design

Postcard, a book compiled by London-based visual communication studio FL@33, offers a who's who of contemporary postcard design. Heavy hitters like graphic designer Rick Myers show up, as well as lesser-known firms like Hole In My Pocket. After flipping through this book you'll want nothing more than to dash out and send a few postcards of your own; thankfully the book comes with 20 cartes postales featured inside. If only you could remember where you left those stamps.



