As David pointed out, things could be a lot worse. But if you're looking to downsize or simply want to keep the mobility of a cardboard box but the high design of prefab architecture you might want to check out this new book.

Jennifer Siegal of prefab fame is coming out with a new book all about portable architecture called More Mobile.



"From the desert tents of the Bedouin to the silvery capsules of the Airstream Trailer...More Mobile explores the working methods and finished work of contemporary designers and presents dynamic, active mobile structures."



Order the book through Princeton Architectural Press.