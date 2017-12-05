Porsche and Jenny Wu Talk Pioneering Design in a New Video

Jenny Wu is fascinated by scale. As a founding partner of the architecture firm Oyler Wu Collaborative, she's been involved in creating larger than life installations in cities from San Francisco to Beijing. Lately, however, she's exploring design of more approachable dimensions. In 2014, Wu launched LACE, a jewelry collection composed primarily of 3-D-printed nylon pieces. As she explains in Porsche's latest "Powered by Design" video, these two seemingly unrelated fields are actually highly interconnected.
"I like to work in a diverse scale," she says."I always feel like the lessons I learn from the small scale apply to the large scale." The new Cayenne E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid capable of being driven exclusively by an electric motor, shares her conviction that good design transcends traditional categories.