Porsche and Heath Ceramics Talk Timeless Design in a New Video

Heath Ceramics occupies a special place in the minds of American design enthusiasts—and not just because it’s one of the few midcentury potteries still firing. Founded in 1948 and revived in 2003, the San Francisco-based company crafts textural ceramics that efface the distance between maker and consumer. Owners Catherine Bailey and Robin Petravic have extended rather than adapted Heath’s legacy for the 21st-century, because they understand good design is timeless.