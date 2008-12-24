View Photos
Pop (Up) Architecture
By Jamie Waugh
To get to know a building well, is it easier to walk through it or to read about it? With Universe Publishing's recently released book, Modern Architecture Pop-Up by Anton Radevsky and David Sokol, the decision isn't necessary.
Included in the book are some of the world's most celebrated works of architecture, from Philip Johnson's Glass House to the Pompidou Centre by Renzo Piano. You can read about the buildings and study their three dimensions, much like a five-year-old might do with cardboard dinosaurs in a chunky volume about the prehistoric era.
Among the most notorious celebrities featured in the book is the now infamous Bernard Madoff, who operated his Ponzi scheme from the 17th floor of the Lipstick Building, which appears in the tome.
What other pop-up book would have contributions by I.M. Pei and Richard Meier?
