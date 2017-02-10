Poll: Why Buy Real vs. Fake Furniture?
By Dwell
Your answer may be printed in an upcoming issue.

Rip-offs—sorry, "replicas"—of classic lighting and furniture are everywhere. Yet even as the pretenders multiply, and their prices lower, the allure of the real thing remains irresistible. We want to know, in a marketplace that’s awash with imitations, why should people buy authentic furniture instead of knockoffs? 

Comment below for a chance to be published in the magazine, then read our two-cents on authorship and authenticity: "The Real Cost of Rip-Offs."