In accordance with the old saying, March has come in like a lion from coast to coast. If we're lucky, by the end of the month, we'll be ready for lawn chairs and lemonade (or at least some spring cleaning). Among the new designs emerging in time for fair weather is the Pleats-Pleats Sofa by Imaginary office.

The Pleats-Pleats Sofa combines the nostalgic handicraft of macramé (in the year's most popular color) with bright white powder coated steel. Designed by a trio of designer/architect brothers (in good company, as they point out, with the Bouroullecs and the Campanas), the sofa was unveiled at last month's Stockholm Furniture Fair. Who knew summer camp craft skills could be such a good launch pad for successful design careers? Images via Imaginary Office.