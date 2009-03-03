Platform 21's Repair Manifesto

Platform 21 wrote their Repair Manifesto to encourage repairing over recycling, breaking down the details of their design dictum into eleven points. Number One: "Don't ditch it, stitch it! Don't end it, mend it! Repairing is not anti-consumption. It is anti-needlessly throwing things away."



Saul Griffith brought up the need for long-lived products at Compostmodern two weeks ago—what he termed "heirloom design"—citing things like Rolex watches and Mont Blanc pens as examples of items that can last through generations.



Platform 21's presentation provides nice contrast to Griffith's examples, which may be built to last but are also priced out of many people's range (it's true you are paying up front so you don't have to replace the thing later, but not everyone can afford to do this). Their primary example is the cheapest of products—a cast-plastic outdoor chair. They found creative hacks for repairing these chairs all over the world, some of the best emerging from resourceful individuals in resource-scare regions.