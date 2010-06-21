Phoyo Playhouse

Now that his kids are in their 30s with children of their own, he is starting up the process again, this time in honor of his grandchildren. Hannah says the handmade, zero-hardware phoyo, which measures 47 by 35 by 43 inches, is quick and easy to set up, pack up and store away, and is environmentally kind. The website has a "freebies" page, on which you can download and print out a tiny foldable playhouse. (And, Hannah says, someone even bought a full-size phoyo for their dog.)