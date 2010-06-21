Phoyo Playhouse

View Photos
By Erika Heet
When New Zealand architect Robin Hannah’s daughter was very young in the 1970s, he devised the slot-assembly PlayHouse of Your Own (phoyo) out of sustainable pine for her and her two brothers. “The panels interlink with one another to form an enclosed space to suit young children—kids love it,” says Hannah.
Now that his kids are in their 30s with children of their own, he is starting up the process again, this time in honor of his grandchildren. Hannah says the handmade, zero-hardware phoyo, which measures 47 by 35 by 43 inches, is quick and easy to set up, pack up and store away, and is environmentally kind. The website has a "freebies" page, on which you can download and print out a tiny foldable playhouse. (And, Hannah says, someone even bought a full-size phoyo for their dog.)
