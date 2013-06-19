Photographer Q&A: JUCO

This was your first shoot for Dwell—Were you excited about the assignment?

Absolutely, we've always wanted to shoot for the magazine and the assignment was perfect for us considering the nature of the home—all mid century to the core.

Every job is very different. We both shoot and we both art direct, so we kind of just alternate back and forth. Cody is much more of a technical photographer, he often times works with our team to set up lights, and Julia often times work with our clients to make sure we're on track with the creative.

Do you have any funny/favorite moments from the shoot?

The creative director (Alejandro) gave us our first assignment ever back in the day, so we've known him for a long time and he's a favorite person of ours. He came out for the shoot and we had a blast making jokes all day. If we had to pick one moment it would be when the guests started to arrive—the Hostess was watching them walk in next to the pool, and the wind took a hold of her dress. It was really beautiful and we were happy we captured that exact moment.

Most challenging moment from the shoot?

The heat!

Favorite image you came away with?

The back of the hostess standing next to the pool with her long black dress flowing.