Photo of the Week: Bathroom Tub Inspiration

Last weekend, one of our intrepid editors traveled to a modern boutique hotel in the Poconos, The Stickett Inn. The hotel is an urban enclave in a tiny town on the Delaware River. While there are Malin and Goetz bath products, Upstate bedding, and a rotating exhibition of artwork at the hotel, Barryville has no cell phone service whatsoever (so tap into the free Wifi if, like us, you're inspired to Instagram a great interiors shot).