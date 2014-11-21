View Photos
Photo of the Week: Bathroom Tub Inspiration
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell –
Announcing our new feature where we draw from Dwell's Instagram account to bring you the most viral design and architecture shot of the week.
Last weekend, one of our intrepid editors traveled to a modern boutique hotel in the Poconos, The Stickett Inn. The hotel is an urban enclave in a tiny town on the Delaware River. While there are Malin and Goetz bath products, Upstate bedding, and a rotating exhibition of artwork at the hotel, Barryville has no cell phone service whatsoever (so tap into the free Wifi if, like us, you're inspired to Instagram a great interiors shot).
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Follow @dwellmagazine on Instagram for more daily design inspiration, and tag us in your photos to submit your own photo for publication on Dwell.com.