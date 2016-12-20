Photo Essay: American Landscape

"My work engages the American landscape. It can be read conceptually or formally, metaphorically or literally. The images are reductive, highly manipulated, and abstracted. One way to describe them is post-photography—another way: photographic drawing. I take a popular and emotional approach to my imagery."

ABOUT THE ARTIST



Danae Falliers was born and raised in Colorado, and has lived and worked in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Mexico, and Texas. She earned an MFA in Photography from the University of Southern California, and a BFA from California College of the Arts in Oakland. She has taught traditional and digital photography at the University of New Mexico, Episcopal High School in Houston, Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Aspen, and Colorado State University.In addition to photographic work, she acknowledges 20th and 21st century painters as an important influence, including the work of Gerhard Richter, Bridget Riley, Ed Ruscha, and Brice Marden.Falliers’ works are included in public and private collections in Berlin, Stuttgart, London, Rome, Monaco, Copenhagen, Oslo, Mexico City, New York, Nashville, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Santa Fe, Tucson, Los Angeles, Malibu, San Francisco, and Seattle.

