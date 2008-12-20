Philippe Starck, Discount Shopper?

Yes, the LA Times was able to get Philippe Starck inside a Big Lots for 20 minutes to see what he could dig up. And admit it, we're all a little trigger happy for a bargain right now, right? His tips (after leaving with 2 shopping carts full of stuff) are to look at quality over quantity, go with the simplest design you can find (or the bowl that looks most like a bowl), and make sure that your kids' creativity doesn't get stifled in the process of penny pinching.



Read the whole article here and click here see the slideshow.



Image via Al Seib / Los Angeles Times