View Photos
Philippe Starck, Discount Shopper?
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
“In a time of financial crisis, we must go back to timeless objects and rediscover the elegance of basics,” said designer Philippe Starck, right before his shopping spree through discount retailer Big Lots.
Yes, the LA Times was able to get Philippe Starck inside a Big Lots for 20 minutes to see what he could dig up. And admit it, we're all a little trigger happy for a bargain right now, right? His tips (after leaving with 2 shopping carts full of stuff) are to look at quality over quantity, go with the simplest design you can find (or the bowl that looks most like a bowl), and make sure that your kids' creativity doesn't get stifled in the process of penny pinching.
Read the whole article here and click here see the slideshow.
Image via Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.