Philip Kennicott Wins Pulitzer Prize
By Aaron Britt
In mid-April, 2013, Washington Post columnist Philip Kennicott won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. Naturally we're thrilled that Kennicott, who frequently writes about architecture for the Post, won, placing him in hallowed company with architecture critics like Ada Louise Huxtable and Paul Goldberger. We're even more thrilled because Kennicott is one of our favorite contributors, a sharp-penned writer whose finely attuned aesthetic eye never fails to see how, and if, a building actually works. Congratulations again to you, Philip. And if you've missed his contributions to Dwell, read on.
In our May, 2013 issue, Kennicott gave us a look at Steven Holl's Daeyang Gallery and Home in Seoul, South Korea.
Kennicott's first story for Dwell was on Marcel Breuer's Hooper House II in Baltimore.
This is Kennicott in conversation with a Post colleague just after winning the Pulitzer talking about writing on art and architecture.
Here's Kennicott in 2009 with Deputy Editor Aaron Britt talking about how Washington DC's embassies form the architectural character of the city.