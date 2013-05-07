Philip Kennicott Wins Pulitzer Prize

In our May, 2013 issue, Kennicott gave us a look at Steven Holl's Daeyang Gallery and Home in Seoul, South Korea.

Clad in copper panels that Holl had fabricated by the Kansas City, Missouri, company Zahner, the house is daylit by a host of rectangular skylights (inspired by the musical staff) punched through the roofs and the pool’s floor.

Philip Kennicott of the Washington Post won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for criticism. Photo by Matt McClain / The Washington Post

Kennicott's first story for Dwell was on Marcel Breuer's Hooper House II in Baltimore.

Three stark planes make the dining room a place of sun and shadow: a wall of rock, a floor of bluestone, and a sheer slice of glass. Further adding to the unity of the house, the tubular steel dining chairs were also designed by Breuer.

This is Kennicott in conversation with a Post colleague just after winning the Pulitzer talking about writing on art and architecture.

Here's Kennicott in 2009 with Deputy Editor Aaron Britt talking about how Washington DC's embassies form the architectural character of the city.