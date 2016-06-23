Pharos Kitchen Island Pendant Lighting
Shift Interiors, the Vancouver-based interior design firm aims to beautify your space and enhance your lifestyle. Their redesign of this Westside Vancouver home proves just that! The clients desired a clean, modern space and an open-air concept to nurture their family's growth.
A wall of sliding doors open onto a deck to create an easy flow between indoors and out and radiates natural light into the kitchen. The light and airy feel complement the modern kitchen island lighting, Niche's Pharos pendant lights in Gray glass, and add to the mostly monochromatic gathering space.
Accents in the sleek, white space include wood, concrete, and marble that also continue throughout the rest of the home, as seen below in the bathroom and dining room.
Photography by: Tracey Ayton