Personal Bio

Margaux Keller is product designer, furniture designer, and interior designer. After five years of design studies at the Olivier de Serres school ENSAAMA then at the Ecole Boulle, in 2010 she obtained a degree in product design and interior architecture with honors. She worked thereafter on the benches of the agency of Philippe Starck, Eugeni alongside Quittlet.Through the objects that she creates, Margaux Keller seeks surprise through her designs by playing with daily codes and analyzing different social attitudes and habits. "Elegance", "offset", and "poetic" are the three key words to describe her style of design. She particularly appreciates working in collaboration with artisans, experts in raw materials, cabinet makers, potters and glassmakers, among others.In 2011, she was chosen to be part of the design team Fabrica, Communication Research Centre of Benetton Group. She stayed there a year, under the artistic direction of Sam Baron, drawing pieces for galleries, museums, and the Benetton brand.

In 2012, Margaux Keller founded her design studio and developed partnerships with various, acclaimed companies: Yves Saint Laurent, Beauté, Roche Bobois, La Redoute Interiors, Home, SIA Home Fashion, CFOC Concept Store, Vista Alegre, KparK, luxury agencies, publishers, La Monnaie de Paris, etc.Margaux Keller is now working with the architect Bertrand Guillon on development projects of spaces and interior architecture.

Keller is also a teacher-lecturer in the ECV Aix en Provence since 2013.In 2015, she launched her line of exclusive items distributed through her own own e-shop: www.margauxkeller-eshop.com. The company's objects are meant to be poetic and engaging, yet affordable and manufactured.