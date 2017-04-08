Penrose is Building a Design-Driven Coffee Brand

...a perfect cup of coffee. This explains the focus of Penrose Coffee, a design-centric roaster in Denver, CO that is is all about "sourcing, roasting, and drinking exceptional coffees".

Shadows and light mix in this Chemex brew from Penrose.

What is unique about Penrose is their interest in iconic design: I am fixated with Dieter Rams, who said, "good design is as little design as possible". We really tried to capture this for Penrose. We wanted to develop a minimal brand that would really let the coffee speak for itself.

Soothing green tones accent this single-origin Peruvian coffee from Penrose.

As a husband and wife team with a collective 12 years in the coffee industry, they have chosen to build the core of their brand around people. A quote on their website sums it up well... ...people matter most.