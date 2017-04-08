Penrose is Building a Design-Driven Coffee Brand
...a perfect cup of coffee.
This explains the focus of Penrose Coffee, a design-centric roaster in Denver, CO that is is all about "sourcing, roasting, and drinking exceptional coffees".
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
What is unique about Penrose is their interest in iconic design:
I am fixated with Dieter Rams, who said, "good design is as little design as possible". We really tried to capture this for Penrose. We wanted to develop a minimal brand that would really let the coffee speak for itself.
As a husband and wife team with a collective 12 years in the coffee industry, they have chosen to build the core of their brand around people. A quote on their website sums it up well...
...people matter most.
* * *
Coffee is good. Good coffee is better. Great coffee is rare.
In the end, coffees will come and go, but brands instilled with the right values and the right ethos can bring something fresh and new and change the way we think about the products we use and what we consume.
Here's hoping that Penrose Coffee has a bright, flourishing future!