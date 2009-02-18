View Photos
Pendleton's Yakima Blanket with Carrier
By Aaron Britt
Camping, picnics, hell, your hardwood floor. Any and all would be improved by the vaguely Southwestern geometry of Pendleton Mills' Yakima Camp Blanket.
I love it even more for the leather carrying strap and handle, a clever and handsome way to keep the blanket rolled during transportation. I'll bet it also makes for a decent pillow, in the event you simply must nap under a tree.
Visit Pendleton online to pick one up, or try Opening Ceremony. Via Selectism.
