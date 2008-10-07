Patenting Apartment Piles
There is indeed a twist on Zwimpfer's concept of building up, not out: each apartment is composed of a two-story and a single-story part to a specific scale, in such a way that the two-story part allows light in through a terrace. Also, only the outer walls are load-bearing, meaning that residents have the flexibility–and physical capability–to alter their interior floor plans. The buildings can be built on a luxury or efficiency model. Construction and design cost little more than the average cost of an apartment building.
Since earning the patent, Pile-Up Housing projects have sprouted up in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Libya, and South Africa. And controversy has mounted: what does this patent precedent mean for the architect and the client in the future? Certainly a patent rewards creative thinking, on one hand; yet what is the ultimate collective effect of patents on the implementation of individual creativity?
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.