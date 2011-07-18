PAS House: Skater's Paradise

Each time I spot those small, skateboard-deterring metal bars placed several feet apart on benches and other civic areas, I lament that skaters are being afforded less and less public space. That may be part of the rationale behind Etnies owner and skate icon Pierre-André Senizergues' new house in Los Angeles, which is designed as a skater's Xanadu. The PAS House itself is still on the boards, but a full-scale model of one room designed by Gil Le Bon Delapointe has been made, and the 735 square foot mock-up is home as skate park. Architec Francois Perrin is set to oversee the building of the actual home. Check out this video to see the model in action, and to see how skating has no choice but to flourish in private sphere when we remove it from the public.