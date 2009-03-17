Paperfold Lamps

The Paperfold lamp series was inspired by Frederik Kjellgren's grandmother, who was a sewing teacher in Sweden. Using simple paper templates, she taught Kjellgren how to make beautiful garments and introduced him to the basics of form and design. Years later, applying the same principals, KKA has developed six lamps with a folded paper form. In some iterations, like the Astrid, the fold is multiplied to make a more complicated shade, while in others the shape is a simple teardrop turned on its side. The palette is another nod to minimalism, with color options limited to black, cyan, magenta or yellow, the base colors used in color printing (CMYK).