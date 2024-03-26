If You Hate Your Floors, Why Don't You Paint Them?

Let’s say you don’t like your floors. Maybe they’re wood with a stain that fights with your furniture and annoys you every time you see it—not enough to be a deal breaker in a hot real estate market, but you can’t stand them. Or they’re just wrecked from the ravages of young children or elderly pets, and it’s time to refinish them anyway. Perhaps you’re living with somebody’s quirky choice of whimsical tile from the ’80s—or worse, builder-grade stuff in tobacco-stained brown.

You could spend your days canvassing home stores and rug dealers and antique emporiums for the perfect carpets to cover it all up. But here’s a thought: What if you considered painted floors, instead? "I think it’s hands down one of the most transformative things you can do to immediately and inexpensively update your space," says Melanie Raver with Rave Interior Design. "I’m honestly surprised more people aren’t doing this." While the technique is seeing a resurgence at the moment—it pops nicely on Instagram, though it’s divisive and people who hate it really hate it—it’s not new. It was a popular trick in America from the 17th to 19th centuries. It’s also surprisingly versatile: painted floors are a staple of cottage style, for instance, but they can also take on an industrial look depending on their surroundings. They can also just blend into the background and let your other choices shine; Deborah Lynn McDonald of B Style Vintage likes them because they provide a beautiful blank canvas for the vintage and antique furniture she collects: "When you paint your floors, they’re not the loudest part of the room anymore."

If that appeals, here’s what you need to know and where to start—plus a couple of alternatives if the prospect of painting your entire downstairs scares the living daylights out of you. Painting wooden floors To be clear, painting your wood floors won’t get you out of the prep work involved in refinishing your floors—they have to be sanded and prepped first, just like any other refinishing. "Then you have to vacuum and mop and vacuum again," says McDonald, who has painted the upstairs and bathroom of her 1903 Victorian, as well as the floors of a tiny-home cabin. "You need to make sure there’s nothing on those floors." Also, she suggests wearing a hairnet, or somehow containing your hair, because you don’t want to find stray hairs embedded in the paint three months later, when it’s too late to fix it.

The important thing about your choice of paint, McDonald says, is using something tough. She used a cabinet paint with hardener from the brand C2 in a custom shade of gray, purchased at her local hardware store. "I have them put in the highest amount of hardener that they can possibly put in without altering the color of the paint," she explains. "I sort of have a really hard lacquer finish when I’m done, and the floors have held up." She used that for all of her floors, because you want to go with the toughest possible paint on a floor, regardless of where. She put down a Zinsser shellac primer first, and doesn’t employ a topcoat—"that works the best for touch ups down the road, because when you use the polyurethane on the top, you’re never going to be able to color match your floors." Painted wooden floors do require occasional maintenance, she admits, particularly in the bathroom: "We do our due diligence of making sure we wipe any water off the floor after the shower." (Though, to be clear, you shouldn’t let water sit on any floor.) "Would I paint the back entrance where there is the highest traffic coming in and out of our house? Probably not," she admits, adding that if she did, she’d probably put down a big area rug. That said, for McDonald, painting her floors a light color is for practicality as well as aesthetics—and in fact, the light floors upstairs make her life easier, because of her white dogs. "Like painting wood furniture, vintage furniture, you get a lot of people who are like, you’re ruining it," McDonald says. "But one of the things that’s interesting, in the house that we’re in that’s 120 years old, the floors in the kitchen, under the one cabinet that we’ve removed, there’s literally layers and layers of paint. You can sand it off. It’s just paint!" What about tile? It’s not just wood you can paint, either—it is possible to paint tile, though people have very, very strong opinions about whether it’s a good idea. Raver painted the floor of her daughters’ bathroom—"Three young girls, tons of traffic," she explains. It was a dingy brown, she says, and the grout wasn’t looking great. "I cannot believe how well this tile painted and stayed. Never once chipped." An Instagram video shows her scrubbing furiously away at the detritus of life with tween and teen daughters, with the paint staying put.

