P.S. 1 Young Architects Program Winners

"All responded to the economy in thinking low-tech, inexpensive materials. How do we still create a fun party space when clearly the economic party is over?" said Barry Bergdoll, the Modern's chief curator of architecture and design, to the New York Times.



The prime example of this ethos is the winning project by architects . Hilary and Michael describe their installation (above), called "afterparty," as "a temporary urban shelter and passive cooling station" for the dance party that is Warm Up.



Imagine air passing across the courtyard's existing concrete walls, and through concrete troughs and pools, to be cooled by the water flowing underneath it. A light recycled-aluminum frame joins a complex series of concrete shapes that the architects created to evoke the fading factory context of Long Island City. Cones rise to throw shadows onto the courtyard walls, offering a temporary reminder of the city's heritage to those passing on the subway and the Long Island Expressway.



And they accomplished all of that for under $70,000, which was the limit set forth by the competition's organizers.



The only bad news—you'll have to wait until June to see it.