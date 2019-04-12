A Hilltop Home in British Columbia That Seems to Grow Out of a Park

Positioned on a rocky outcropping in Coldstream, British Columbia, Jon Friesen and Silping Wong’s home presents a paradox: The glassy box, cantilevered into space, suggests lightness and pure form, while the cladding of burned Douglas fir and raw steel gives the impression of solidness, utility. The house, designed by D’Arcy Jones, has an air of being at once rugged, broken-in, and effortless. "It was built to be very tough, like a farmer’s post," Jones says, "but also delicate relative to the site."