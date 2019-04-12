Subscribe to Dwell+
This House in Austin Has a Tree Growing Right Through It
Dwell Magazine + Home Tours

This House in Austin Has a Tree Growing Right Through It

Add to
Like
Share
By Creede Fitch
After an architectural epiphany, a family of traditionalists builds a monument to organic modernism in Austin.

During their 15 years of marriage, Chris and Julie Hill have lived in many homes, most of them large and traditional. But it wasn’t until after they retired and changed cities that they found a house that challenged their architectural worldview.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ For Free

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.